Acumen Capital Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$31.75

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.

ISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE ISV traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.85. 61,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.50.

About Information Services

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of C$49.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.7438221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

