Acumen Capital Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$31.75

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s current price.
ISV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.
Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TSE ISV traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$24.85. 61,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.82. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$25.50.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
