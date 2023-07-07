Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.21

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.21 and traded as low as $16.46. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 19,182 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Adecco Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Adecco Group Cuts Dividend

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

