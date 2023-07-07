Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

ADYYF has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Adyen Stock Down 3.8 %

ADYYF stock opened at $1,583.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $1,153.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,959.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,640.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,542.04.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

