Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $304,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $274.65. 37,061,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,170,625. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $870.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.44 and a 200 day moving average of $185.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $12,986,734. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

