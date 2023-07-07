Aldebaran Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 280,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.