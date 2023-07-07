Algorand 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.22 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $855.64 million and $29.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,575,203,578 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.