Algorand Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $852.08 million and approximately $33.29 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00041923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,575,203,689 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.