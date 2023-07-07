Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.
Allison Transmission Price Performance
Shares of ALSN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 814,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
