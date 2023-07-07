Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 814,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,284. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after purchasing an additional 158,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.