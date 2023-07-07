Almonty Industries (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.44. Almonty Industries shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 7,503 shares.

Almonty Industries Stock Down 5.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.