Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 9,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

