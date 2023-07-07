ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.47

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.47 and traded as high as $25.06. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.83, with a volume of 3,981 shares.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.
