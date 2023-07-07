Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $291.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $748.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

