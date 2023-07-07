Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTU. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

