American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 9.1 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,598. American Axle & Manufacturing has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

