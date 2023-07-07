American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

