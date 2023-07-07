American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.88.

NYSE AWK opened at $142.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

