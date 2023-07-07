Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.76.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,841,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.09. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.