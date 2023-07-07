Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells $688,502.60 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Amplitude Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.82. 333,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,115. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Amplitude
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplitude
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.