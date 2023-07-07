Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Sells $688,502.60 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.82. 333,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,115. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.01 million. On average, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

