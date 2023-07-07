Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Up 2.9%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.