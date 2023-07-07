Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 7th (ACN, AEE, AEM, AEP, AIRC, ALE, ALHC, ALLY, AMBP, AMGN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 7th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from $314.00 to $373.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $89.00 to $85.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $61.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $96.00.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $41.00.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $54.00 to $49.00.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $37.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.50 to $8.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $275.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $9.50.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $16.00.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $12.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $35.00 to $33.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $152.00 to $147.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $116.00.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $356.00 to $341.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $182.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $65.00 to $61.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $77.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$174.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $33.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $121.00 to $124.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $535.00 to $550.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $116.00 to $112.00.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $24.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $106.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $63.00 to $60.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $36.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $127.00 to $120.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $114.00 to $102.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $85.00.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $572.00 to $535.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $49.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $91.00 to $86.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $124.00 to $110.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $68.00.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $44.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $70.00 to $69.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $126.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $35.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $39.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $398.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $39.00 to $37.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $76.00 to $100.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price increased by Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $108.00.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $33.00 to $26.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $17.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $16.00 to $14.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $27.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $49.00.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $159.00 to $174.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $263.00 to $333.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $254.00 to $234.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $348.00 to $341.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $91.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $137.00 to $141.00.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $86.00.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $30.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.50 to $21.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $320.00 to $560.00.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $48.00.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $45.00 to $42.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $36.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $77.00 to $73.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $22.00 to $21.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $82.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $335.00 to $415.00.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $48.00.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $34.00 to $31.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $95.00.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $130.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $340.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $124.00.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,000 ($63.46) to GBX 5,100 ($64.73).

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $32.00.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $79.00 to $77.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $200.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $69.00 to $65.00.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $174.00 to $172.00.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $3.00 to $4.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $230.00 to $300.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $562.00 to $527.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $193.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $171.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $99.00 to $94.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $39.00 to $40.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00.

