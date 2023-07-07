Analysts Set Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Target Price at $48.40

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.63.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $164,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,134 shares of company stock worth $1,046,423. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tenable Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.21% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $188.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

