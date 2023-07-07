Analyzing Intesa Sanpaolo (IITSF) and Its Rivals

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Free Report) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Intesa Sanpaolo to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 0 0 0 N/A Intesa Sanpaolo Competitors 1134 3617 3305 30 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 348.31%. Given Intesa Sanpaolo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intesa Sanpaolo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Profitability

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out -16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.4% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Intesa Sanpaolo Competitors 36.84% 10.14% 0.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A -10.08 Intesa Sanpaolo Competitors $2.56 billion $710.30 million 264.59

Intesa Sanpaolo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intesa Sanpaolo. Intesa Sanpaolo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo peers beat Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

