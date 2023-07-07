Analyzing Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) and Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) and Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quaker Chemical and Symrise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical $1.94 billion 1.78 -$15.93 million ($0.36) -533.00 Symrise N/A N/A N/A $1.58 62.71

Symrise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quaker Chemical. Quaker Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symrise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Quaker Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Symrise pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Quaker Chemical pays out -483.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Symrise pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Quaker Chemical and Symrise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaker Chemical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Symrise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus price target of $237.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.69%. Given Quaker Chemical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quaker Chemical is more favorable than Symrise.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Quaker Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Symrise shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Quaker Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quaker Chemical and Symrise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical -0.32% 8.74% 3.96% Symrise N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quaker Chemical beats Symrise on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, aroma molecules, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturers of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. It operates in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

