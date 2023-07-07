Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.64

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.64 ($1.32) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.14). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 86,488 shares traded.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £105.10 million, a PE ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Anglo Asian Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is currently 23,333.33%.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

