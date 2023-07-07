Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report released on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl bought 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $355,209. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,927,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,882,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,147,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.