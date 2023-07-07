Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Down 0.6%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 343.50 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.42). Approximately 32,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 75,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.44).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.81) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 346.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356.09. The company has a market cap of £199.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6,960.00 and a beta of 0.41.
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.
