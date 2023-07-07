Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Shares Down 0.6%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 343.50 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 348 ($4.42). Approximately 32,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 75,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.44).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.81) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 346.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356.09. The company has a market cap of £199.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6,960.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

In other Aptitude Software Group news, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.53), for a total transaction of £3,298.68 ($4,186.67). In related news, insider Philip Wood ACA sold 9,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.20), for a total value of £31,948.12 ($40,548.45). Also, insider Jeremy Suddards sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.53), for a total value of £3,298.68 ($4,186.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,125. Insiders own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

Featured Articles

