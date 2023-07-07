Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
ARKR stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.04.
Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
