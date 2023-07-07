Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.