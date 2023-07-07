Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $345.76 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.06. The company has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock worth $18,553,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

