Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $49,713.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $49,713.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,968 shares of company stock valued at $468,468. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

