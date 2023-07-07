Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.88. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

