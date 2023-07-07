Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.5% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,150,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock worth $171,651,074. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $210.14 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

