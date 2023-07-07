Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.03.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

