Arweave (AR) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. Arweave has a market cap of $185.66 million and $6.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00018450 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

