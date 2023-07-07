Arweave Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $191.22 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00018875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,336.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.65 or 0.00918529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00142246 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

