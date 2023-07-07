Asio Capital LLC Acquires 9,894 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 21,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 359,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.32. 1,855,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,056,809. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

