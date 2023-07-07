Asio Capital LLC Buys 307 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.