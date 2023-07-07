Asio Capital LLC Buys 4,599 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after buying an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

KMI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. 1,388,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,825,733. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

