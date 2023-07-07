Asio Capital LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LH opened at $209.84 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

