Asio Capital LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.8% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $250.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

