Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 86 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.09). Approximately 42,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 228,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.10 ($1.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Atrato Onsite Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £129 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,872.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -16,666.67%.

In related news, insider Duncan Neale purchased 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £2,473.40 ($3,139.23). 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

