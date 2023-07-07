ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) & NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Head to Head Survey

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ATRenew and NovelStem International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ATRenew has a beta of -0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.6% of ATRenew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of ATRenew shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ATRenew and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATRenew -22.40% -0.37% -0.30% NovelStem International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATRenew and NovelStem International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATRenew $1.43 billion 0.52 -$357.82 million ($1.41) -2.11 NovelStem International $10,000.00 1,054.33 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

NovelStem International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATRenew.

Summary

NovelStem International beats ATRenew on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

