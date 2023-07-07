AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.87, but opened at $15.54. AT&T shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 4,478,233 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

