Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Novanta accounts for about 1.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Novanta by 85.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,580. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.59. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

