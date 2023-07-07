Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Trading Down 1.1%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.87. 47,324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 144,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ATDRY. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.14) to GBX 473 ($6.00) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.74) to GBX 670 ($8.50) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $596.33.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Articles

