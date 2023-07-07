AVINOC Hits Market Cap of $68.44 Million (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. AVINOC has a market cap of $68.44 million and $91,590.31 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

