Avista (NYSE:AVA) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 911,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,939. Avista has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark T. Thies sold 46,006 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $1,906,948.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott J. Kinney bought 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,806 shares of company stock worth $2,062,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avista

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.