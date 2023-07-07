Axie Infinity Price Reaches $5.94 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $5.94 or 0.00019623 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $708.74 million and $27.83 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,284,894 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,284,894.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.86187925 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $41,820,373.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

