Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 2.5%

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSMFree Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.52 and last traded at $72.06. 534,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 927,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSMFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after buying an additional 320,680 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.