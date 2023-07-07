Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 2.5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.52 and last traded at $72.06. 534,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 927,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.69.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after buying an additional 320,680 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

