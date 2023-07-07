AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.90. 124,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. AZZ has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter. AZZ had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is -33.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,719,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,276,000 after buying an additional 64,091 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AZZ by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,802,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 4.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 927,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

