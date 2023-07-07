B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Down to $45.31

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.31, but opened at $44.27. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 3,676 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $432.09 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.28%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 6,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $235,004.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $252,141,153.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,471,070.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

